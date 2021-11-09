Better Call Saul season 6 will air in two parts in early 2022

Better Call Saul season 6, the Breaking Bad prequel's final installment, will air in two parts, according to Variety .

The publication confirmed that the new season will debut in two halves in an interview with Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler. Set to premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2022, it will consist of 13 episodes – this will make it the longest season yet, as previous installments have all consisted of 10 episodes. Previous seasons have also aired weekly.

Seehorn remained enigmatic about the show and wouldn't reveal much about her role in the upcoming season – including whether Kim is still alive. "Whether I’m in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It’s going to blow people’s minds," she teased. "I can’t wait for it to come out."

However, one thing she did confirm was that her co-star Bob Odenkirk, who plays Kim's husband Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman and suffered a heart attack while shooting this summer, is "doing amazing."

Alongside Odenkirk and Seehorn, season 6 will see Jonathan Banks return as Mike Ehrmantraut, while Giancarlo Esposito is back as Gus Fring. Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton will also star. While plot details are being kept under wraps, series co-creator Peter Gould previously said that season 6 would have a greater focus on the flashforwards to Saul's future as Gene Takavic.