Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule: When does episode 5 air on AMC and Netflix?

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 sees us reaching the tail end of the show's first part on AMC and Netflix. There are seven episodes in total of part one as we inch ever closer to the finale of the Breaking Bad spin-off.

So far, there have been brutal deaths and some big character revelations, which episode 5 looks set to continue. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the new episode and what to expect when it returns.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 is entitled 'Black and Blue' but apart from that, very little information has been released about it yet. It has a brief synopsis, which promises some drama to come for the character. This simply reads: "While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo".

The final season of Better Call Saul has been split into two parts. Currently, part 1 has been airing on AMC in the US on Mondays, before landing in the UK – and internationally – on Netflix on Tuesdays. Read on for all you need to know about how many episodes there are, what time they'll be available and how to stream them.

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 will first air in the US on Monday, May 9. The latest outing will be available to watch on live TV on AMC at 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 8pm Central. It will land on the AMC Plus streaming service at the same time.

On Netflix, it's expected that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, May 10. The streaming service usually updates its global library at 12am PDT, as Netflix’s headquarters are in California. Therefore, in the UK, it’s expected the episode will drop at 8am. Internationally, the episode will be available at the equivalent time in your respective time zone.

How many episodes are there in Better Call Saul season 6?

(Image credit: AMC)

In total, the final season of the drama features 13 episodes. The first seven of these are currently airing as Part 1. The episode titles and runtimes of these are below.

Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – April 18 (56 mins) – available now!

Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – April 18 (59 mins) – available now!

Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – April 25 (46 mins) – available now!

Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – May 2 (44 mins) – available now!

Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – May 9

Episode 6: Title TBA – May 16

Episode 7: Title TBA – May 23

The final six episodes of the show will air as Better Call Saul season 6, part 2, which begins on July 11, 2022.

Episode 8: Title TBA – July 11

Episode 9: Title TBA – July 18

Episode 10: Title TBA – July 25

Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1

Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8

Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15

Check out our guide on how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online and stream from anywhere in the world.