Bethesda joins Activision and pulls its games from Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia GeForce Now only exited beta form a couple of weeks ago, but not only has it had to pull all Activision Blizzard games following a "misunderstanding" with the developer/publisher, it's also now been asked to remove almost all Bethesda games, too.

As spotted by Gamasutra , Nvidia made the announcement on its forums but did not expand on the reasons why all Bethesda games – save for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which remains on the service – had to be pulled.

"Please be advised most Bethesda Softworks titles will be removed from the GeForce Now service today," a Nvidia representative wrote on the official forums overnight. "Wolfenstein Youngblood will remain for all members. Founders members can continue to experience the game with RTX On."

As Connor explained earlier this week, GeForce Now is a game-streaming service along the same basic lines of Google Stadia . You don't purchase games specifically for GeForce Now but instead the service links in with existing PC gaming platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games store, then allows you to stream the games you own there onto any PC.

Following many queries and complaints from fans curious about why games were being pulled after the service came out of private beta, the company prepared a Q&A , kicking off by addressing why games were being pulled post-launch.

"Games on GeForce Now can come down temporarily while we perform maintenance, or indefinitely at a partner’s request," the company explained. "Some publishers may choose to remove games before the Founders trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes the ability to stream it on GeForce Now.

"Countless developers and publishers are running with the opportunity to expand the number of gamers who can play their games by using GeForce Now. We have hundreds of thousands of members playing their favourite games on GeForce Now," Nvidia added. "We support the top free-to-play games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Warframe, and more. We just announced Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on GeForce Now the day it’s released, with ray tracing enabled. And there are plenty more that we’re working to onboard as quickly as possible, including new additions next week."

We recently learned that Cyberpunk 2077 will also be playable via GeForce Now the moment it comes out on Steam, and that will include ray tracing support for subscribers. Nvidia confirmed the news n the official forums following a few days after the debut of that gorgeous graphics card you can only win in a contest .