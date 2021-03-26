Best Monster Hunter Rise deals - find the lowest prices on the game, controller, or Switch bundle

Quick links (Image credit: Capcom) Jump straight to the best Monster Hunter Rise deals with the quick links below:

Looking for the best Monster Hunter Rise deals now that the Nintendo Switch-exclusive game has arrived? No problem. To help steer you in the right direction, we've gathered the most tempting prices, offers, and discounts right here, including any cool extras that you can snag with your copy.

Are there different versions to choose from? That depends on where you go on your hunt for the best Monster Hunter Rise deals. Certain stores are offering steelbooks and keyrings, for example, while others provide collectible cards or statues. The vast majority start at $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $68 in Australia, but it's always possible to get a cheeky discount if you know where to look.

This fresh take on the series is inspired by ancient Japanese history, and that gives it a slightly different flavor from previous entries. Set half a century after the last calamity, a new monster is causing chaos and threatens to plunge the land into another age of darkness. As our Monster Hunter Rise review says, it's "...a great debut for Capcom’s franchise on the Nintendo Switch, smartly providing sublime new tools to the established arsenal like the Wirebug, and acting as a welcoming point of entry for newcomers." That makes finding the best Monster Hunter Rise deals something of a priority for fans of the franchise.

While you're waiting for delivery of your Monster Hunter Rise deal, be sure to check out the new Monster Hunter World board game. Besides allowing you to take your hunts to the tabletop, it features models that are over a foot tall (!).

Monster Hunter Rise deals - US

(Image credit: Capcom)

Want to get the very best Monster Hunter Rise deals? There are plenty of retailers to choose from, and a couple of different versions on offer too. Players can choose between the standard game, a Deluxe Edition with pre-order bonuses like a steelbook and skins, and a Collector's Edition with a Magnamalo monster Amiibo and sticker pack.

If you want that Deluxe or Collector's Edition, you'll need to hit Best Buy sharpish; that copy of the game is sold out practically everywhere else.

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Collector's Edition

Monster Hunter Rise deals - UK

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are a couple of different Monster Hunter Rise deals to choose from in the UK - standard and Collector's. Even though you get more via the latter option, there are still some cool extras in store for those who opt for a normal copy of the game. Namely, most offers we've seen include a steelbook and keyrings at the least. The cheapest offer available right now is the £39.99 deal at Amazon. Although Game is also selling the game for £40, that discount doesn't seem to include the bonus items.

As for the Collector's pack, it comes with special downloads and an awesome Magnamalo monster Amiibo.

Standard Edition

Collector's Edition

Monster Hunter Rise Collector's Edition | £89.99 at Amazon

£89.99 at Amazon Monster Hunter Rise Collector's Edition | £89.99 at Nintendo

Monster Hunter Rise deals - AU

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're trying to get the best Monster Hunter Rise deals in Australia, you can pick either the Standard or Collector's Editions. The first option gives you the game itself with no extra bells and whistles, while the second one provides a Magnamalo monster Amiibo to go with some playing cards.

Unfortunately, there don't seem to be many offers available right now, particularly for the Collector's Edition. Move quickly to secure your copy!

Standard Edition

Collector's Edition

Monster Hunter Rise Collector's Edition | $144 at JB Hi-Fi

Accessories and extras

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Even though we've not seen much merchandise to go with Monster Hunter Rise deals (the Magnamalo Amiibo doesn't seem to be available separately, for example), you can pick up a themed Pro Controller. There's even a themed console on offer, though it's already selling out fast - the only place that seems to have stock is Amazon UK for £339.99.

It's worth considering some Nintendo Switch accessories, too. For starters, the game's co-op multiplayer focus means that getting Nintendo Switch Online cheap should be a priority. Equally, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make your experience more immersive when playing solo or online. Oh, and a Nintendo Switch SD card is always handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

US deals

UK deals

AU deals

