Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern to star in new sci-fi movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, and Noah Jupe have joined the cast of Morning, a new sci-fi movie.

The movie will be set in a version of the near future where a pill has been invented that takes away the human need to sleep. Add an artificial sun into the mix, and constant daylight means there's no break from work or life. As a young generation grows up without sleep, they start to rebel. Morning will be directed by Justin Kurzel, the filmmaker behind Macbeth , Assassin's Creed , and The True History of the Kelly Gang.

Cumberbatch is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role in Jane Campion's Netflix Western, The Power of the Dog . He also recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. He returns to the MCU this May in Doctor Strange 2 , and he's due to star in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a new movie from Wes Anderson.

Dern, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World 3 later this year. She'll also star in The Son, the next movie from Florian Zeller, the director of the Oscar-winning The Father.

As for Jupe, he was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh's crime thriller No Sudden Move and horror sequel A Quiet Place Part 2 . He also has a voice role in the upcoming Netflix animated movie The Magician's Elephant, opposite Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, and SIan Clifford.