Ben Affleck says his favorite Batman scenes are in The Flash

Ben Affleck has teased his Batman return in The Flash, saying some of his scenes in the upcoming DC movie are among his favorite during his stint at The Caped Crusader.

In an interview with The Herald Sun (H/T ComicBook.com), Affleck said, "I have never said this… but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in The Flash movie."

Affleck, who appeared as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has hinted at a slightly different take on the character in the 2022 release, which also sees Michael Keaton returning as Batman.

"I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character," Affleck said, adding, "Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging."

Affleck also re-affirmed this is his last rodeo as Batman, having described The Flash as "a really nice finish on my experience with that character."

If it is indeed the end for Ben Affleck’s Batman – who has even designed a new suit for Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster in the new movie – then it appears he’s signing off in some style.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, and Kiersey Clemons, is set for release on November 4, 2022. For more on what else is coming from DC, check out our guide to new superhero movies.