Battlefield 6 reveal coming on June 9

The Battlefield 6 reveal event is officially coming next week.

EA announced the news in a tweet earlier today, pointing to a June 9 release date for the upcoming shooter, which you can see below.

The official Battlefield Twitter account broke the news with a brief teaser video, showing the Battlefield logo emerging from crackling blue-green imaging artifacts with the familiar, bassy bits of the Battlefield theme playing in the background.

The video confirms that the reveal event will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm BST, but that's about all EA and DICE seem to be willing to give us for now.

While the official news on Battlefield 6 has been scarce so far, a number of apparent leaks have given us a better look at what may be in store for the next chapter of the series. A video, which was reportedly pulled from internal test footage , shows a failed rocket launch and the ensuing explosions, while some screenshots that seem to show another part of the same video reveal what appear to be some VTOL aircraft .

In summary, we still don't know much about what's next for the Battlefield series, but it looks like it's returning to the modern day or possibly moving ahead to the near future. We haven't had a full-fledged sci-fi Battlefield game since Battlefield 2142 back in 2006, though from what little we've seen so far I wouldn't expect the next Battlefield to bring back mechs and hovering bases as part of your standard military hardware.

Battlefield 6 is set for a release in the third quarter of this year, according to EA's financial plans, which means it will likely still be the flagship entry in the Battlefield series when it celebrates its 20th anniversary in September 2022. EA's also planning its own EA Play Live event for July, so we may get more teasers about its plans for the franchise then as well.