Battlefield 2042 technical preview gameplay footage leaks before swiftly being taken down by EA

Early footage of Battlefield 2042 has begun surfacing online following the start of the game’s technical test yesterday.

Several videos containing footage of Battlefield 2042’s gameplay have begun popping up, however, EA is swiftly taking down any that appear online. Unfortunately, this is to be expected as this week marks the game’s first technical test which is running from August 12 - 15, 2021.

The videos are supposedly being uploaded to Streamable, according to Eurogamer , however aren’t lasting long due to being taken down so quickly. If you’re speedy enough to see one of the gameplay clips, they apparently contain a first look at vehicles in the game, as well as its UI. They apparently also look a little buggy, according to VG247 however this is to be expected from a technical test.

The Battlefield 2042 technical test can only be attended via an exclusive invite from the game’s developer DICE. These invites went out last month and required an EA Playtesting account to sign up with. The invites supposedly contained an NDA which it appears some players didn’t adhere to considering the leaks now emerging.

If you’re disappointed about not getting the chance to take part in this technical test, don’t worry. EA has previously stated that it plans to host more of them before the release of Battlefield 2042, including the Battlefield 2042 beta , which is due to take place around September time.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on 22 October 2021 and will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.