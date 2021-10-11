Battlefield 2042 player pulls off a sniper kill using a recorder

A Battlefield 2042 player nails a sniper headshot with a recorder.

Yes, an actual recorder. In the clip that you can see just below, Twitch streamer DeanoBeano manages to hook up the woodwind instrument to the Battlefield 2042 beta on the PC, and somehow manages to snipe an enemy player from several hundred meters away using only the musical instrument.

THERES NO WAY HAHAHAHAHA@Battlefield #BattlefieldBeta pic.twitter.com/OBnrUU69jDOctober 8, 2021

It's a feat of pure genius, and we're still not really sure how they managed to pull it off. However, if you do want to see more recorder action in Battlefield 2042 from this particular player, you can head over to the Twitch archive of DeanoBeano's recent Battlefield 2042 beta stream, where the user plays for well over two hours without a traditional controller in sight.

In fact, this is just the latest in a very long line of unbelievable trick shots using musical instruments. Below, you can check out a clip which surfaced last year, where the DeanoBeano uses a drum kit hooked up to a Call of Duty game to somehow pull off the perfect sniper kill in a multiplayer match.

THIS IS FUCKED LMAO pic.twitter.com/rmqy2v6gW7August 23, 2020

The original play is one hell of a feat in Battlefield 2042, but it probably won't be the last one. Battlefield 2042 has played into incredible player-driven feats ever since it was revealed earlier this year, with the classic Rendezook trick, where a player jumps out of a fighter jet to down an enemy craft with a rocket launcher, appearing in the first reveal trailer for EA's game.

Battlefield 2042 launches next month on November 19, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Before that though, you can check out our complete guide to the Battlefield 2042 PC requirements to see if your rig can handle EA's shooter.

