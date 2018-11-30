Bad news: Daredevil has been cancelled by Netflix… The good news? The character will almost definitely return elsewhere

One of the best shows on Netflix, Daredevil, has been cancelled by the streaming service, it has been revealed. Having just dropped its third season, The Man Without Fear’s standalone show joins both Iron Fist and Luke Cage on the chopping block. However, there is a good-to-great chance that a pseudo-Daredevil season 4 could still be happening at some point in the near-future. We may even get Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the MCU…

In a statement delivered to Deadline, Netflix says, “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” but insisted that the character (and possibly the show) won’t be consigned to the scrapheap, stating “the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.” Daredevil seasons 1-3 will also remain on Netflix for “years to come.”

The most obvious destination appears to be Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service. It’s already going to be the home of a Loki TV show and possibly a Falcon/Winter Soldier spinoff, so it makes sense for The House of Mouse to start getting all of their main properties under one banner, one where they can have full creative control.

Heck, it wouldn’t be much of a leap to see the likes of Matt Murdock’s alter-ego, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist not only be revived on Disney+, but also make their way into the MCU. Everything felt distinct and separate before, with only vague hand-waving and allusions to The Battle of New York. Now, with Kevin Feige overseeing much of the new TV output, it only makes sense to start bringing these iconic characters together to craft a much more complete universe, from street-level antics right through to cosmic capers.

Meanwhile, there’s been no word yet on Jessica Jones, but expect that to go the way of the heavy-drinking dodo fairly soon. Still, this could be a blessing in disguise for Marvel – as we know it has an exceptional track record when it comes to forging their own universe. Daredevil may be leaving Netflix, but it could be on its way to becoming bigger than ever.

While some shows are leaving the service, there's plenty more new on Netflix to get excited about this week - and beyond.