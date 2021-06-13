Babylon's Fall resurfaces as a four-player live-service dungeon-crawler that's also coming to PS5

Platinum Games is bringing four-player live-service dungeon-crawler Babylon's Fall to PS5 as well as PS4 and PC.

We haven't seen much of Babylon's Fall since its reveal at E3 2018, so it's only fitting that the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase brought us a long-awaited update. Previously, Platinum's next game was broadly positioned as a high fantasy hack-and-slash title, but we now know that Babylon's Fall is a true-blue dungeon-crawler that can be played solo or with up to three friends. The updated pitch is still fairly straightforward though: choose a character, slap on their Gideon Coffin, and customize your fighting style as you ascend the tower of Babylon while looting everything that isn't nailed down.

Babylon's Fall is still without a release date, but Platinum and Square are clearly more comfortable talking about it nowadays, so hopefully we get a timeline soon. For now, you can sign up for the game's first closed beta , which is scheduled to start in late July on Steam, with PS4 and PS5 opportunities to follow.

This story is developing…