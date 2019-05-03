Awaken your force and return your Jedi with some Star Wars-themed gaming gear from Razer - released today

It is that time of year again: May the Fourth, or what’s known to me and you as Star Wars Day. In celebration of this glorious event, and to get you hyped for Star Wars Episode 9, Razer, one of the biggest players in gaming hardware, has brought out limited edition peripherals that celebrate the humble Stormtrooper. Sharing in the Razer qualities that many of their flagship products have, these three items will offer quality as well as a unique design to give your desk a distinct set-up.

Getting the buckethead treatment is the Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard, the dinky Razer Atheris wireless mouse, and the Razer Goliathus Extended Gaming mouse mat. They all harness the striking black and white visuals of the Star Wars' stormtroopers allowing your love for gaming and the massive film franchise to collide. All are available from Razer's website right now and you'll start seeing them at the usual retailers in the weeks and months to come.

Small but striking, the Atheris Stormtrooper edition wireless mouse is immediately identifiable as it basically plasters an entire Stormtrooper helmet across the body - as subtle as a bag of hammers to the face, then. Pocket-sized and boasting a satisfying click, the aforementioned design treads really close to entering ‘tacky’ territory, but as it’ll be covered up most of the time this is less of a problem. Powered by 2 AA batteries, it’ll allegedly last you more than 300 hours of continuous use which is good going for such a little gaming pointer. While it is unlikely to bust its way on to our best gaming mouse list, it’ll cost you only a little bit more than the standard version at $60 / £60 which is attractive enough to get that limited edition design into your life.

Providing the grounding for the gear is the Goliathus Stromtrooper mouse mat that will set you back $35 / £35. This builds on what is Razer’s best-selling soft gaming mouse mat of the same name, providing a smooth bed that’s optimized for all mouse sensors and sensitivities. Made of a durable and taut weave, an anti-fray stitched frame and anti-slip rubber base keep it all in check while the iconic Stormtrooper design is emblazoned across the whole mat. Coming in at 11.5” x 36” (294mm x 920mm) in size, the dimensions, and design, are very strong in this one.

Rounding off the package is the compact but still-striking BlackWidow Lite Stromtrooper mechanical keyboard. The $100 / £100 plank has a small form-factor with no number pad but a strong striped design instead. This features a Stormtrooper top plate behind the back-lit keys, a black-and-white braided cable, and an Imperial crest on the escape key. It has Razer pedigree instilled in it - the qualities that make several of their planks appear on our best gaming keyboard list - ’s still built for gaming but has plenty of scope to become a quieter, more everyday plank through the use of noise-dulling o-rings. Yes, quieter for more concurrent dark side contemplation...

If Star Wars is your thing, these are definitely up your street; for the rest of us, they skirt the tasteful/tacky boundary a little. Regardless, we are sure they will find their home and are a lovely way to celebrate this year’s Star Wars day and the passing of a Stars Wars legend, Peter Mayhew.

