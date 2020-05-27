New Avatar 2 plot details offer a peek at the sequel’s story

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has opened up about the sequel’s premise, hinting that the 2021 release will be more of a family affair and that we’ll also see far more of the world of Pandora this time around.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," Landau said in an interview with RNZ (via ComicBook.com). "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora.”

If you haven’t kept up with the Avatar news cycle – there’s quite a bit else going on so we don’t blame you – Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) will have three children in the Avatar sequels: first-born Neteyam, second-born son Lo’ak, and the youngest of the brood, daughter Tuktirey.

But it’s a wider look at Pandora, home of the Na’vi, that is sure to excite most. The flora and fauna of the planet has already been glimpsed at in the first Avatar 2 concept art, while director James Cameron has even featured in behind-the-scenes shots of underwater filming.

That aquatic edge to proceedings in Pandora is something echoed, saying the Avatar sequels (of which there are four, releasing between 2021 and 2027) will be “spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.”

Production, meanwhile, is due to restart imminently on in New Zealand. With what now looks like a lot of (virtual) ground to cover and four movies shooting simultaneously at a reported cost of $1 billion, they’re going to need all the time they can get.