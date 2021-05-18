Attack the Block 2 is in the works with John Boyega and director Joe Cornish re-teaming

A decade after Attack the Block launched John Boyega's career, the actor is reuniting with director Joe Cornish for a sequel.

Cornish will write and direct Attack the Block 2, with Boyega reprising his role as gang leader Moses from the first movie. Producers Nira Park and James Wilson are also returning, with Boyega joining them behind the camera too.

The sequel's plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the original movie followed a group of teenagers who have to defend themselves from dangerous alien invaders who attack their south London council estate.

"It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then," Boyega said in a statement. "I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honor."

Since his debut movie role in Attack the Block, Boyega's star has continued to rise –best known for playing reformed stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, he recently won a Golden Globe for his performance for his role in Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology series. He's also had roles in Detroit and Pacific Rim: Uprising . Cornish, meanwhile, last directed 2019's The Kid Who Would Be King , and he also wrote the script for the first Ant-Man movie with Edgar Wright.