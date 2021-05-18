Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons list

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons, like a brand new legendary spear, are exclusive new additions to the expansion. We've got the full list for you if you want to bulk out your arsenal with some new stuff. The first piece of Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC takes players across the Irish Sea to Ireland, where Eivor discovers her cousin, Barid, is king of Dublin. As expected however, something is afoot and there are plenty of enemies to kill, which is where these new Wrath of the Druids weapons come in handy. Here are all of the AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons and how to get them.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Spear | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druid Ciara choice | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice | How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids | How long is Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Norse Gael Bow

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first weapon you'll receive is the Norse Gael Bow, during a cutscene when you get to Ireland, given to you by the blacksmith.

Weapon Type: Light Bow - Raven

Perk: Poison your arrows when hitting weak points.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Iberian Seax

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Iberian Seax is a dagger offered as a reward for the Emir's Indulgence overseas trading request with Azar. 20 Clothing, 20 Texts, and 30 Luxuries will net you it.

Weapon Type: Dagger - Raven

Perk: Temporarily increase critical chance after a dodge.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Ceremonial Sickle

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you go to Lackanscaul during the main story in Wrath of the Druids, the Ceremonial Sickle can be looted from a chest out in the open. Check your map if you can't find the exact spot, it'll be the golden gear icon.

Weapon Type: Sickle - Bear

Perk: Increase speed after each hit (up to 10 times).

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Egyptian Khopesh

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Another reward from doing some overseas trading with Azar, but this time you get it for increasing the renown level of Dublin to two.

Weapon Type: Great Sword - Bear

Perk: Ignite your weapon after critical hits.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Rus' Shield

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Are you spotting the pattern yet? There are quite a few rewards from trading with Azar. Get Dublin to renown level three for this one.

Weapon Type: Light Shield - Bear

Perk: Increase attack when surrounded by more than three enemies.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Byzantine Spear

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Another reward for completing an overseas trading request, this time it's Trappings of Wealth which requires a lot of Clothing, Texts, and Luxuries.

Weapon Type: Spear - Wolf

Perk: Increase critical chance the lighter you are.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Bone Sickle

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To obtain the Bone Sickle, you need to hunt down the single legendary animal found in Ireland, the Black Boar. Go to the north-east corner of Connacht, directly west of Armagh and below the Ulster border to find it.

Weapon Type: Sickle - Raven

Perk: Increase attack when weapon is poisoned.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Thorgest's Shield

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To get Thorgest's Shield, you need to defeat the two Lost Drengr in Wrath of the Druids. One can be found on the island north-west of Port Auley while the other is in Giant's Causeway, west of Dunseverick. Defeat them and you'll get a quest that takes you to an island near Inch lough Neagh. Loot the skeleton to acquire Thorgest's Shield.

Weapon Type: Light Shield - Wolf

Perk: Increase speed when close to full health.

Wrath of the Druids weapons - Cu Chulainn Shield

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Head to Ui Neill's Rest in Meath, south-west of Lisdurrow and south-east of Durrow over the river for the Cu Chulainn Shield. Find all five white statues to unlock the cave – as simple as checking your map for the icons – and you can grab the shield from the back.

Weapon Type: Heavy Shield - Bear

Perk: Increase ability damage based on how long you maintain the block stance.

Wrath of the Druids weapons: Gae Bolg

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finally, the Wrath of the Druids legendary weapon. By far the hardest weapon to obtain in Ireland, you need to eliminate every member of the Children of Danu. Some of these will come during the main story, so don't worry about completing this until after then, but when they are all dead and buried, go back to Deirdre and speak with her. You'll have to take on a powerful boss so make sure you're well equipped. After taking it down, you'll obtain Gae Bolg.

Weapon Type: Spear - Wolf

Perk: Lightning shocks the enemy after three consecutive hits.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb | Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith | Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Where The Stone Falls | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Codex Page | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault