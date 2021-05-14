Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice - should you give him a dignified execution?

The Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice to give him a dignified execution, brutal death, or a display of cruelty, comes quite early into the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion, but what's the best option? What consequences does picking each option have for Eivor and the overall story to come? If you're not sure how to advise Barid, this is what happens with each option – a dignified execution, brutal death, or display of cruelty – after you capture Thorstein in Dublin.

Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choices explained

The events leading up to this decision happen after Eivor and Barid are attacked at night by some of Thorstein's men as the pair headed back to Dublin. He asks you to investigate, so you steal the key from Ama, find and enter Thorstein's den, then drag him by the ear back to Barid. As his long-lost cousin, Barid asks you for advice. You have three decisions on what to do with Thorstein:

A dignified execution

A brutal death

A display of cruelty

If you sympathise with Thorstein for whatever reason, a dignified execution is the kindest option you can pick here, while a brutal death and a display or cruelty are somewhat meaner. But as you'll soon find out… it doesn't actually matter. Picking any of the three options leads to Barid deciding Thorstein is "not worth the bother" and instead, he confiscates Thorstein's land and silver, then banishes him from the region. Sichfrith, of course, isn't happy, but you have no say in the matter any longer. It does make sense given that Thorstein's time in the Wrath of the Druids doesn't come to an end here, as you'd expect after playing such an important role so early, so killing him off would throw a spanner in the works.

It's unknown whether this makes any impact on later dialogue, but on the events in the story, it is irrelevant and only gives the impression of choice to the player. Unfortunate, but Barid is the king after all.

