Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as current consoles

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be coming to the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The debut of the cinematic trailer revealed that the latest Assassin's Creed adventure set in England during Dark Ages will be coming to the next-gen consoles worldwide, Holiday 2020 release date. Alongside the Xbox Series X and PS5, Assassins Creed Valhalla will also launch on Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and will also release on PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

A listing for the game on Amazon confirmed that if you buy the Xbox version of the game, it'll use Xbox's Smart Delivery Technology so you only need to buy it once to play on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

It was hard not to miss the big Series X logo that came up on screen after the action subsided, and while PS5 didn't make an appearance on the trailer itself, Ubisoft has confirmed in a press release that it will be coming to the Sony's next-gen console at the end of the year too. The game is also set to be available on UPLAY+, Ubisoft's subscription service at launch.

Developed by the team behind Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, you'll be able to play as either a male or female Viking called Eivor. While we haven't seen any gameplay yet, the cinematic trailer showed off some of the gory battling and conflict in the rural landscapes of England. Going from Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla is bound to be just as impressively detailed, the latest Assassinating fest from Ubisoft is sure to find a happy home on the upcoming consoles.

Ubisoft has also revealed some collector's editions of Valhalla featuring a steel book, figures, and an art book that you can already pre-order.

