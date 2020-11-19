Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fly Agaric locations: Where to find and how to complete all the mushroom puzzles

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzles can be found throughout the game, and are indicated by a small mushroom icon on your map once you've discovered them. Until then, they could be any of the plentiful blue dots you'll see if you're on the default exploration difficulty in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Completing the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzles isn't easy though, so we've got short explainers here on how to do the one's we've found so far.

1. Rygjafylke Fly Agaric

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

On the same island as the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet, head to the southern blue dot. This is the first Fly Agaric you can come across in the game, and it introduces you to the concept of the gates you need to pass through.

Read the nearby note and you'll see that the three statues correspond to the three gates. Enter the gates in statue order: Thruthheim (right), Freyja (left), Gladsheim (middle). You'll know you're getting it right because the gates will fade to white.

2. Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

A lot of people were getting stuck on this one, so we have a dedicated guide to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric you'll want to check out. You can find the puzzle south-east of the Isle of Ely Monastery.

The TL;DR solution for this however is to look at each of the flames in turn. If there is a mini arch behind it framing the flame, interact with it and turn the flame blue. There should be three in total. When complete, the gate will activate and you can pass through.

3. Ledecestrescire Fly Agaric

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

North-east of Bardon Lookout and west across the river from Wenloch Abbey is the Ledecestrescire Fly Agaric. This one is seriously simple; just follow the seal! It'll take you towards each of the gates you need to enter in turn and eventually, you'll complete the puzzle. It's got our seal of approval.

4. East Anglia Fly Agaric

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

West from Elmenham and over the river is the Fly Agaric in East Anglia. This one will reset you to the water below, dropping you in with a splash if you get it wrong and you need to restart the puzzle again each time, so pay attention.

The solution is to go through the far-right door first, with the statue behind it. In the next section, parkour up all of the floating rocks, including climbing the huge one at the end, then take the far-right door again with the shields propped up against it. The final door is the middle one with all the flowers in front. You know this thanks to the clues around the starting location; there are shields, flowers, and a statue surrounding you.

These are all the Fly Agaric puzzles we've found so far, but check back here later on as we update this guide with more solutions.

