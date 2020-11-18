Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet: Where to find the keys for the chest

When you're exploring the starting region of Rygjafylke, you might stumble upon the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet. It's on the island in the middle of Rygjafylke, where the gold treasure icon is, but when you get there, there's nobody around. There's a treasure chest containing a carbon ingot nearby – one of the most needed resources in Assassin's Creed Valhalla – but how do you open it? Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet.

How to open the chest in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you have a look around the cabin, you'll find a note from a chap called Ornir. He explains that King Harald has banished him because of his poetry – likely story, buddy – and that he and Ymir need to hunt for food before the night is out.

Go outside and you'll find another note pinned to a smaller shed door. This one states that Ymir has been taken by wolves and they've come for Ornir too. His final act is to kill as many wolves as possible and "ride to Valhalla on their howls of despair".

So where can you find the key? Head north-east from the Deserted Chalet and round the corner from a dead deer with arrows protruding, you'll find three wolves in a clearing at the foor of a large rock.

Kill the wolves and approach the corpses they were surrounding. One has another note from Ornir, explaining that he buried Ymir's remains as he died defending him. Loot the skeleton to the side and you'll pick up Ornir's Key. Return to the Deserted Chalet and unlock the chest to obtain a much-deserved carbon ingot.

