How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Who wants a normal horse in Assassin's Creed Odyssey? Pfft, screw that why not get a rainbow trailing unicorn, or even a winged Pegasus? There's a range of Phobos skins that both totally historically inaccurate and also amazing. Here's how to get them and show ancient Greece what it's missing.

How to get the Pegasus in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The ultimate Phobos skin is the Pegasus, which is available in the Ubisoft Store, for a fairly expensive 750 Helix Credits. It does have wings though. But I'll warn you, he absolutely cannot fly, but it is more of a cushioned landing. Sorry folks.

How to get the Black Unicorn and Pegasus in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

You can actually get the rainbow-themed unicorn skin in the game via the Blacksmith's shop, and it only costs 6400 drachmae. However, these Phobos skins spawn randomly, so you might have to go to a few before you actually see the Epic Unicorn Skin pop up as a purchase option. It's rather awesome, as it comes with a purple horn, and rainbow trails coming off its hooves.

But, if you want to go one better, you can splash out using some real-world cash in the Ubisoft Store and get yourself the black unicorn, which comes with a silver horn and white sparkling hoof trails for something a little more… subtle. It does cost 500 Helix Credits though.