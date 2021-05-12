Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves gets a Netflix synopsis

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves has a synopsis on Netflix, revealing a bit more about the movie's plot.

"In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe," the synopsis reads. Dieter is played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also directing the movie. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, Noémie Nakai, and Jonathen Cohen.

Schweighöfer recently teased a bit more about what to expect in the prequel to Screen Rant: "Oh, yeah. I just finished a prequel for my character, so everything is in that film. But the biography was that Dieter was – I can't say that, because it's a spoiler alert. You will love the prequel. His way to America is awesome. It's crazy."

The actor also portrays Dieter in Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder. Snyder recently described the prequel as an "English, French, and German language movie" that "feels international".

The massive Army of the Dead cast includes Dave Bautista in the lead role, along with Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera. There's even a very small – and accidental – cameo from the director himself. "You can certainly watch Army Of The Dead a hundred times over to find Zack Snyder and you will," Snyder said. "You have to be super observant, it's a very tricky moment but I'm there. I'm operating a camera and it's in a mirror."

Army of the Dead releases on Netflix May 21, with a limited theatrical run from May 14. If you just can't wait that long, there's a chance to see the first 15 minutes of the movie from May 13, with more details coming in a Netflix livestream. Army of Thieves doesn't currently have an arrival date, but while you wait, check out our guide to 2021's upcoming movie release dates.