Archer finally wakes up in new season 11 trailer

The Archer season 11 trailer has arrived – courtesy of Comic-Con 2020 – and the eponymous spy has finally woken up from his long coma. However, while Sterling Archer still wants to drink and go on dangerous adventures, everyone around him has changed. Watch the trailer above.

First, the two biggest changes. Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell) got ripped! The nerdy, shy operative now sports a bulging six-pack. Meanwhile, Cheryl (Judy Greer) has stopped drinking and become "new better Cheryl". Of course, having Sterling back – and now with a gadget-filled walking cane – is sure to rock the boat and restore natural order again.

Also announced at Comic-Con, the cast and crew revealed that we can expect a few guest stars to appear in the new season, including Jamie Lee Curtis. Greer played Curtis's character's daughter in the 2018 reboot of Halloween and the pair kicked it off. "When we first showed up to do rehearsals, I introduced myself to her and she just went in on about Archer," Greer said during the panel. "So much so, that I think that's why I got that job on Halloween, because she's an executive producer on the movie... Her and her son bond of Archer, it's one of her favourite shows."

Unfortunately, there were no other details revealed about Curtis's character. Archer season 11 was meant to arrive in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show begins again on September 16, 2020, and will consist of eight episodes. Catch up on everything that happened at Comic-Con right here on GamesRadar+.