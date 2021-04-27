Apple AirPods sale sees up to 25% knocked off standard and AirPods Pro models

Looking for a cheap AirPods deal? Well, we've got plenty of hot options for you today as we've dug out discounts of up to 25% on the AirPods with either the standard or wireless charging cases, and the highly sought-after, but rarely reduced, AirPods Pro. these offers are happening right now in the US and the UK.

You'll find everything you need to know on the AirPods Pro deal below. But if you're not as keen on the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, or not too fussed about noise-canceling tech, or simply want to get the cheapest AirPods price, you'll find deals for the regular AirPods with a traditional earbud design below too.

Today's cheapest AirPods deals

These wireless buds are the best headphones for pairing with your iPad or iPhone, and this is a price you really shouldn't miss if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced in-ear AirPods yet and feature active noise-cancellation and an improved fit, which sets them apart from the regular AirPods. A firmware update that came late last year added 'spatial audio' features that replicate surround sound which is great if you watch a lot of movie/TV content on your Apple devices. As for battery life, you'll get around 4.5 hours of tunes between charges. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case can hold around another 20 hours of charge for you to keep the AirPods topped up between visits to the wall charger.

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $197 at Amazon US

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted price.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £194 at Amazon UK

UK discounts this large on Apple's super-popular in-ear buds are rare at this time of year. With the weather finally turning around, the AirPods Pro are fantastic for taking your tunes or podcasts out with you on both leisurely strolls or out on a run.

View Deal

If you're after some more gaming-focused audio options, then check out our roundup of the best gaming earbuds and best gaming headsets. If you're thinking about a new slate, then head on over to our best gaming tablets page, which has plenty of options for Apple fans.