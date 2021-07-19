Apex Legends season 10 trailer reveals new legend Seer

Apex Legends' next playable character, Seer, has been revealed in a slick new trailer exploring his origin story and deadly abilities.

The new animated short from Respawn, directed by noted animator Robert Valley (Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots), shows that Seer was born just as a massive asteroid wreaked havoc on the moon, cursing the newborn legend with deadly glowing eyes. I'm not actually sure whether it was the devastating celestial event that gave Seer his powers or the fact that his mother bears the "mark of the moth," but either way, you definitely don't want to make eye contact with Apex Legends' newest hero. "Refuse the child's gaze, or be undone," a narrator warns. "One glance will bring a mountain to dust, a king to a beggar, and an ocean to a desert."

The theme and title of the new Apex Legends trailer is 'Metamorphosis,' chronicling Seer's transformation from creepy sulking kid to the drip-tastic moth-man killer we'll get to play in Apex Legends' next season. We don't know all of the character's powers yet, but Respawn says he commands an army of microdrones and, in the studio's euphemistic language, "an artist's eye." Apparently, Seer is able to spot things other characters might miss and use them to his advantage in violent and spectacular fashion.

Seer is arriving with Apex Legends season 10, which is officially titled Emergence. Coming in the new season alongside Seer is the new Rampage LMG weapon, a Ranked Arena mode, "major changes" to World's Edge, and of course, a new battle pass with exclusive skins. If you're keen on staying on top of everything new coming in season 10, definitely set a reminder for the next EA Play Live, which is coming on July 22, as that's when Respawn says to expect the new season's full launch trailer.

Apex Legends season 10 is arriving on August 3 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

