Apex Legends developer is working on fixing DDoS attack after banning 31 attackers

Apex Legends has been hit by a DDoS attack, but the devs at Respawn are already on the case.

Earlier this week on June 1, Respawn developer Conor Ford put out the tweet below, stating that the development team on Apex Legends was well aware of the ongoing distributed denial-of-service (or DDoS) attack on the game. Ford's tweet also reveals that 31 players taking part in the attack had been banned, hopefully preventing them from pulling the same hijinks in the future.

The DDoS situation is being addressed as we speak by our very own @ricklesauceur. It isn't the easiest fix in the world but huge steps are being made to take care of this. 31 abusers were shadow banned today in the meantime. We care and are just as frustrated as the players.June 1, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the term "DDoS," it's basically a targeted attack from a group, or an individual, on the server of an online game. In simple terms, the attackers attempt to overload a server of the game, in this case Apex Legends, with a massive flood of internet traffic, effectively taking the server offline until it can be addressed and fixed by the development team.

It's unfortunate that Apex Legends has been hit by such an attack, but it's a relief to see that the development team at Respawn were on the case just a matter of hours after the issue first appeared. Not only that, but the developer managed to find and identify 31 individuals taking part in the attack, which is a really impressive feat on the part of Respawn's security team.

This actually isn't the only DDoS attack that a Respawn-developed game has sadly fallen victim to of late. A few months ago, it was revealed that the PC servers of Titanfall were sustaining multiple DDoS attacks over an extended period of time, effectively rendering the game unplayable for thousands. As of early April 2021, Respawn said they were investigating the issue, but we've had no official update on the matter since then.

Unfortunately, a game that hasn't been faring so well is Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet. In late March, it was revealed that servers for the game had been offline for three weeks following DDoS attacks, and late last month in May, Sony responded by actually turning off servers for the game entirely, due to attacks targeting community members. So far, we've had no official update from Sony on whether the game's servers are ever coming back online.

Apex Legends tips | How to download Apex Legends | Apex Legends best weapons | Apex Legends best characters | Apex Legends crafting metal | Apex Legends heirlooms | Apex Legends crossplay | Apex Legends skydive emotes