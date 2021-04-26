Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Oscars acceptance speech

Anthony Hopkins has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman after winning the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2021 awards ceremony.

Hopkins, who won for his stunning portrayal of a man suffering from dementia in The Father, was not in attendance at the Oscars ceremony. Instead, the 83-year-old – who made history as the oldest person to ever receive the Best Actor award – was at home in Wales, and posted his acceptance speech on Instagram.

"Good morning, here I am in my homeland in Wales," he said. "At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. I am very grateful to the Academy. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken far too early. Again, thank you all very much, I really did not expect this. I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you." Watch below.

Boseman, who died in 2020 from cancer, was widely expected to win the award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. So seemingly sure was the Academy that Boseman would win, that the Best Actor category was presented last – an honor usually reserved for Best Picture.

Also nominated in the Best Actor category were Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari). Meanwhile, Nomadland went on to win Best Picture, and director Chloé Zhao won Best Director.

