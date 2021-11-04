Animal Crossing Update 2.0 has gone live a day early

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 has gone live a day earlier than expected, much to the delight of fans.

Originally scheduled to drop on November 5, the last free major update has arrived today - November 4 - instead.

The update adds multiple, pretty game-changing, new features to island life. These range from farming and cooking via the new DIY Recipes+ app to collecting the long-awaited Gyroids, which are odd humanoid musical instruments that have long existed in the Animal Crossing series.

Returning NPCs are also coming with the update, including Kapp'n and his new boat tours, and Brewster and his cafe, The Roost. Harv's island is getting an upgrade too, with other classic characters like Katrina and Tortimer setting up residence in a new, secondary plaza that Harv and Harriet the hairdresser are setting up.

Update 2.0 has been confirmed as the last free major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, the game's first - and apparently last - paid-for DLC drops tomorrow on November 5.

This DLC, entitled Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, will allow players to get a job as an interior design for vacation homes. That will include plenty of new features to allow players to get more creative with the interior of their homes, both on the special Happy Home Paradise archipelago, and their own islands.

Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards are also launching November 5, introducing brand new characters to the series. It's all go in New Horizons right now.

For more Animal Crossing tips, check out our guides below

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets