Watch the Tiger King trailer remade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ever wondered what a Tiger King trailer would like in Animal Crossing? No? Well, now you know anyway. That's right, someone did the weird but undeniably hilarious deed of making a full-fledged Tiger King trailer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

'Nookflix and Chill - Tiger King,' as it's called, features the actual voices of Tiger King's cast of real-life characters, with impeccably-detailed Animal Crossing avatars in impressively familiar settings. It's that attention to detail that sells the whole thing, as every character and environment looks remarkably similar to the real thing.

Reddit user elpinko is the creative responsible for the marriage of 2020's most prevalent pop-culture staples. Apparently, it took about a week-and-a-half to put together the set pieces, design the characters, act out the scenes in-game, and edit the footage. Time well-spent, if I do say so myself.

The extensive range of character and island customization options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons make this sort of thing possible. If you're looking to switch up the way your islander's features (hair, beard, clothes, etc.), check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customization guide. We also threw together this round-up of the best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes if you need some inspiration.

As for the other half of this year's pop-culture makeup, there are actually a few new Tiger King follow-ups on the way. My favorite is the one starring Nic Cage as Joe Exotic, because Cage is probably the only actor that could make the Tiger King seem even more... eccentric.

While we're toiling away at our gardens and building infinity pools, Rogue One writer Gary Whitta is out here hosting a full-on talk show within Animal Crossing: New Horizons.