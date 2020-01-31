The official Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch will rule the world

Nintendo has revealed an official Animal Crossing New Horizons -themed Nintendo Switch console, and it's… gorgeous.

The quaint towns we roam in Animal Crossing games are incredibly charming, but this Switch model's pastel theme and painted dock are downright tasteful - elegant, even. I particularly love details like the white backsides of the Joy-Cons and the villager etchings on the back of the console.

The Animal Crossing New Horizons special edition Switch rolls into town March 13 - one week before New Horizons launches - for the usual retail price of $299.99. The console doesn't include a copy of New Horizons. The press release says pre-orders are set to open at select retailers "soon," although it looks like Best Buy already has it up.

Launching alongside the special edition Switch console is the Animal Crossing New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case for both the regular Switch and the Switch Lite, and we'll be sure to update this page when we find images of those. Here's the official box art for the Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As we're starting to see with the new Animal Crossing Switch Controller, Animal Crossing manga, and now this exceptionally visually appealing special edition console, Animal Crossing isn't just a game, it's a lifestyle. And since that lifestyle mostly revolves around fishing, making friends with all kinds of animals, and picking fruit from trees, you can be guaranteed I'll trade in my dull gray Switch for this conversation piece of a gaming console.

