Popular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards - How to unlock them all and everything you earn

By

Get racking up your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards with our guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nook Miles are a brand new currency for New Horizons, and tied to that is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards scheme. These basically act as the achievements system for the game, offering shorter and long term aims to tick off and achieve, with some being secret until you work out how to unlock them. 

With that in mind, below we've listed every single Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards we've unlocked, and the Nook Miles you're given for achieving each one. If you discover any that we're missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, feel free to let us know in the comments below. 

Note: this doesn't include any of the rotating daily Nook Miles+ Rewards that will appear once you've paid off your initial moving fees for relocating to the island. 

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards

Drag and scroll to move left and right.
NameObjective Stage 1RewardObjective Stage 2RewardObjective Stage 3RewardObjective Stage 4RewardObjective Stage 5Reward
1
Island Miles
Move to the island
500 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
2
Angling for Perfection
Catch 10 Fish300 MilesCatch 100 fish500 MilesCatch 500 fish1,000 Miles
Catch 2,000 fish
3
Island Ichthyologist
Categorise 10 fish
300 Miles
Categorise 20 fish
500 Miles
Categorise 40 fish
4
Island Togetherness
Talk with one resident
300 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 10 days
500 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 20 days
1,000 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 30 days
5
You've Got the Bug
Catch 10 bugs300 MilesCatch 100 bugs500 MilesCatch 500 bugs1,000 Miles
Catch 2,000 bugs
6
Bugs Don't Bug Me
Categorise 10 bugs
300 Miles
Categorise 20 bugs
500 Miles
Categorise 40 bugs
7
Have a Nice DIY!
Collect 10 DIY recipes
300 Miles
Collect 50 DIY recipes
500 Miles
Collect 100 DIY recipes
1,000 Miles
Collect 150 DIY recipes
8
DIY ToolsCraft 5 tools300 MilesCraft 50 tools500 MilesCraft 200 tools1,000 Miles
Craft 1,000 tools
9
DIY Furniture
Craft 5 items of furniture
300 Miles
Craft 50 items of furniture
500 Miles
Craft 200 items of furniture
10
Furniture Freshener
Customise 5 items of furniture
300 Miles
Customise 20 items of furniture
500 Miles
Customise 50 items of furniture
11
Rough-Hewn
Chop 20 wood from trees
300 Miles
Chop 100 wood from trees
500 Miles
Chop 500 wood from trees
1,000 Miles
Chop 2,000 wood from trees
12
Trashed Tools
Trash 1 tool300 MilesTrash 20 tools500 MilesTrash 50 tools1,000 MilesTrash 100 tools2,000 Miles
13
TBC
14
Bona Fide Bone Finder
Find your first fossil
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
15
Fossil Assessment
Assess 5 fossils300 Miles
Assess 30 fossils
500 Miles
Assess 100 fossils
1,000 Miles
Assess 300 fossils
16
Greedy Weeder
Pull 50 weeds300 MilesPull 200 Weeds500 Miles
Pull 1,000 weeds
1,000 Miles
Pull 2,000 Weeds
2,000 Miles
Pull 3,000 Weeds
3,000 Miles
17
Flower PowerPlant 10 flowers300 MilesPlant 50 flowers500 Miles
Plant 100 flowers
18
Flower Tender
Water flowers 10 times
300 Miles
Water flowers 50 times
500 Miles
Water flowers 100 times
1,000 Miles
Water flowers 500 times
19
Tomorrow's Trees Today
Plant 5 Trees300 MilesPlant 10 Trees500 MilesPlant 30 Trees
20
Pick of the Bunch
Sell 20 fruit300 MilesSell 100 fruit500 MilesSell 500 fruit1,000 MilesSell 1,000 fruit
21
Fruit Roots
Plant a cherry (native) (third)
300 Miles
Plant an orange (first)
100 Miles
Plant apple tree (fourth)
500 miles
Plant Coconut tree (second)
200 Miles
22
Go Ahead. Be Selfish!
Sell 10 seashells
300 Miles
Sell 50 seashells
500 Miles
Sell 200 seashells
1,000 Bells
Sell 500 seashells
2,000 Miles
Sell 1,000 seashells
23
Clam and Collected
Dig up 5 clams300 Miles
Dig up 20 clams
500 Miles
Dig up 50 clams
1,000 Miles
Dig up 100 clams
24
Trash Fishing
Fish in 3 bits of trash
300 Miles
Fish in 10 bits of trash
500 Miles
Fish in 20 bits of trash
1,000 MilesN/A
25
Cast Master
Successfully catch 10 fish in a row
300 Miles
Successfully catch 50 fish in a row
26
Dream House
Build first house
500 Miles
Expand home for the first time
1,000 Miles
Expand home 5 times
27
Decorated Decorator
Get an S ranking from Happy Home Academy
1,000 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
28
Hoard Reward
Have 5 indoor items
300 Miles
Have 15 indoor items
1,000 Miles
Have 30 indoor items
2,0000 Miles
Have 100 indoor items
29
Good Things in Store!
Have 20 items in storage
300 Miles
Have 50 items in storage
1,000 Miles
Have 100 items in storage
2,0000 Miles
Have 200 items in storage
3,000 Miles
Have 300 items in storage
30
Remarkable Remodeler
Remodel your home for the first time
500 Miles
Remodel your home three times
31
Smile Isle
Do 1 errand for an islander
300 Miles
Do 10 errands for an islander
500 Miles
Do 50 errands for an islander
32
Reaction Ruler
Learn one reaction
300 Miles
Learn 10 reactions
500 Miles
Learn 20 reactions
33
Island Shutterbug
Take your first island photo
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
34
Edit Credit
Customise your profile
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
35
NookPhone Life
Keep using your NookPhone / automatic
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
36
Growing Collection
Add 100 items to the Nook Catalogue
300 Miles
Add 200 items to the Nook Catalogue
500 Miles
Add 300 items to the Nook Catalogue
1,000 Miles
Add 400 items to the Nook Catalogue
2,000 Miles
Add 500 items to the Nook Catalogue
3,000 Miles
37
Shop to ItBuy one item from Nook Shopping300 Miles
Buy 20 items from Nook Shopping
500 MilesBuy 50 items from Nook Shopping1,000 MilesBuy 100 items from Nook Shopping
38
TBC
39
Nook Miles for Miles
Complete 5 nook miles plus objectives
300 Miles
Complete 50 nook miles plus objectives
500 Miles
Complete 200 nook miles plus objectives
1,000 Miles
Complete 1,000 nook miles plus objectives
40
First Time Buyer
Buy something300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
41
Seller of Unwanted Stuff
Sell one thing300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
42
Moving Fees Paid
pay off your moving fees
500 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
43
Bell Ringer
Spend 5000 Bells on the island
300 Miles
Spend 50,000 Bells on the island
500 Miles
Spend 500,000 Bells on the island
44
Miles for Stalkholders
Purchase some turnips
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
45
Cornering the Stalk Market
Make 1,000 Bells in profit from turnip sales
46
No More Loan Payments!
Pay off your house loan
1000 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
47
Bulletin-Board Benefit
Post on the bulletin board
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
48
Popular Pen Pal
Send five letters
300 MilesSend 20 letters
49
TBC
50
TBC
51
TBC
52
TBC
53
Taking the Sting Out
Stung twice in a row by wasps
300 Miles
54
Faint of Heart
Fainted (from bug)
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
55
TBC
56
Lost Treasure
Shoot down one present into the water
500 MilesN/A
57
It's Raining Treasure
Shoot down five presents
300 Miles
Shoot down 20 presents
500 Miles
Shoot down 50 presents
1,000 Miles
Shoot down 100 presents
2,000 Miles
Shoot down 300 presents
58
Fun with Fences
Place a fence around your home / garden
500 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
59
TBC
60
Wishes Come True
Wish upon one star
300 Miles
Wish upon 30 stars
61
Exterior Decorator
Have 10 items placed outside
300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
62
Kirias Icons
Change Island flag
500 Miles
Change Island tune
500 MilesN/A
63
Island Designer
Make your first path
500 Miles (1st)
Make your first water feature
1,000 Miles (3rd)
Make your first new cliff
1,000 Miles (2nd)
64
Wispy Island Secrets
Meet one Wisp100 MilesMeet 10 Wisps
65
Gulliver's Travails
Help your first castaway
300 Miles
Help 10 Castaways
66
ManiaKK
Attend one K.K. Slider concert
300 Miles
Attend 10 K.K. Slider concerts
67
True Friends
Have a good relationship with 1 islander
300 Miles
Have a good relationship with 2 islanders
500 Miles
Have a good relationship with 3 islanders
1,000 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/A
68
Birthday Celebration
Celebrate one birthday
300 Miles
Celebrate 10 birthdays
69
TBC
70
TBC
71
TBC
72
TBC
73
Making a Change
Change your outfit via a wardrobe
500 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
74
First Custom Design!
Use the custom design app
500 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
75
TBC
76
Paydirt!Dig up bells300 MilesN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
77
Shady Shakedown
Find 1 item of furniture in a tree
300 Miles
Find 10 items of furniture in a tree
78
TBC
79
TBC
80
TBC
81
Active Island Resident
Spent three active days on the island
300 Miles
Spent 20 active days on the island
500 Miles
Spent 50 active days on the island
Sam Loveridge

I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.
See comments