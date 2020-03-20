Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards - How to unlock them all and everything you earn

Nook Miles are a brand new currency for New Horizons, and tied to that is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards scheme. These basically act as the achievements system for the game, offering shorter and long term aims to tick off and achieve, with some being secret until you work out how to unlock them.

With that in mind, below we've listed every single Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards we've unlocked, and the Nook Miles you're given for achieving each one. If you discover any that we're missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

Note: this doesn't include any of the rotating daily Nook Miles+ Rewards that will appear once you've paid off your initial moving fees for relocating to the island.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards