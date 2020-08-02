Here's Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks work

If you thought nothing could top the whimsy of a summer night on your own island paradise beneath the stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , we have good news. From now until the end of August, Isabelle and co. are putting on an explosive Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks show you will never forget!

While for some of us thoughts of fireworks are intrinsically linked with warm gloves, soft scarves and the words remember-remember-the-fifth-of-November, Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows the blueprint set by our friends in America, where they're much more accustomed to setting the summer night skies ablaze with colour.

Here's everything you need to know about the time-limited Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks displays!

When do the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks show start?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks show kicks off at 7PM "sharp" local time every Sunday throughout August, regardless of whether you're in the Northern or Southern hemisphere.

Thankfully, August 2020 has snuck an extra Sunday in there – August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 are all Sundays this month – so don't worry if you missed the first one, as there are still four whole Sundays left to go...

How do I trigger an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks show?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You don't! Isabelle kicks off the fireworks show promptly at 7 pm local time with or without your intervention and the show will keep going way into the early hours. This means you don't have to worry if you're busy or running a bit late for Isabelle's strict deadline – there's plenty of time to jump on when it suits you.

How can I add my own custom firework design?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you think you can add a touch of your own special something to the display, Isabelle wants to hear from you. All Sunday she'll be standing in front of Resident Services to collect your ideas. Even if you don't manage to jump on ahead of the show, Isabelle's even willing to look at your designs even when the event is underway - talk about speedy service!

There are a couple of ways to add your own designs to the event. Firstly, if you're accustomed to making cute pixel art images that you might want to create custom designs yourself using the Custom Designs app on your Nook Phone.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Alternatively, you can import designs made by other players in exactly the same way you can use Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes to customise clothing or furnishings (we found some great ones in this YouTube video!). Just use your Nook Phone via QR codes or the kiosk in Able Sisters to import your design and from there you'll be able to showcase them to Isabelle, who'll integrate them into the show.

Isabelle can take up to 10 designs, which will be rotated into the regular display throughout the evening. Don't worry if you miss them the first time around – there'll be plenty of opportunities to grab a replay, so just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show until they come around again.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What about Redd's firework raffle?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During the day you might have noticed Redd setting up near to Isabelle in the usual vendor spot in front of Resident Services. He's not particularly interested in chatting with you ahead of the festivities, but once the show is underway, head on over and you can participate in his raffle.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle items include sparklers, fireworks, balloons, and it is possible to receive duplicates, so you may have to keep going back to him to collect the full set of 12. We can't say we've been particularly overwhelmed with the one-time-use goodies we've "won" so far – four balloons and a firework doesn't seem like an excellent return for 2,500 Bells – but who knows what he'll have in store for us next time...

What else happens during the firework show?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As well as taking in the whistles and bangs and pretty, pretty lights, you should also make a point of chatting to your island pals. Some will offer you special pressies for taking part – I got a Sparkler tonight, for instance – and Isabelle will offer up a beautiful neon bopper for your head, too.