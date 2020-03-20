Every Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipe we've unlocked so far

It's unclear at this stage how many Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes there are. Animal Crossing: New Leaf included over 4,000 items, including furniture, clothing, walls, floors, rugs and more, and no doubt New Horizons will have more. But, a new feature for this Switch exclusives is the ability to create your own items from DIY recipes, and even customise them with different paint jobs or textiles, from a workbench.

DIY recipes are collected at random, so the below list is simply what I've personally amassed so far, just to give you an idea of what's available in game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here are all the ways of getting new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipes that we've discovered so far:

Inside bottles that wash up on the beach

Inside presents that float on balloons through the sky

From villagers working at crafting benches inside their homes

Purchased from 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of Nook Stop at Resident Services

Gifted to you by Tom Nook as part of game progression

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crafting Recipes