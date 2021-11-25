Andrew Garfield gets a heartwarming video message from the Cobra Kai cast

Andrew Garfield has received a video message from the Cobra Kai cast – and it got him very emotional.

After Garfield previously revealed he's a fan of the show, Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (Sam LaRusso), Peyton List (Tory Nichols), and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk) recorded a special video for the actor. You can check out the clip, and Garfield's overwhelmed reaction, below.

"It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas," Garfield said after watching the clip, adding: "I'm very, very moved and touched by that, gosh. Life can be okay sometimes. Life can be really nice. That was one of the best moments of my life."

He'll no doubt be just as happy to know that Cobra Kai season 4 is arriving imminently, hitting Netflix this December 31. Garfield, meanwhile, can currently be seen in tick, tick...BOOM!, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. There are also those long-circulating rumors that he'll be back as his version of the titular web-slinging hero in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home… but that remains to be seen.

"We are very deep into our season five planning," Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently told a fan on Twitter of the show's future. "Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond season five." Season 5 has already been confirmed, but we'll have to wait and see if any further installments get the go-ahead.

Cobra Kai and tick, tick...BOOM! both stream on Netflix. If you're looking to fill out your watchlist, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows available now.