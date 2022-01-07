Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire watched Spider-Man 3 together in a theater and no one noticed

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were secretly in attendance at a showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night, and apparently no one noticed.

In a new interview with ET, Garfield chats about the unique experience he shares with fellow actors Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland: being the only three actors to have appeared as the Webslinger on the big screen. Part of the experience, Garfield revealed, was watching the threequel's premiere in a public theater alongside Maguire, albeit in a humble disguise consisting of a face mask (presumably the kind worn to help curb the spread of COVID-19), and a baseball cap.

"I still can't believe it happened," said Garfield. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together."

*Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow*

Now that the secret's out, Garfield - and poor ol' Holland for that matter - doesn't have to dance around the subject of he and Maguire returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he's able to speak a little more freely about what the whole thing was like. Chiefly, he says it was about supporting Holland as the Spidey suit's current occupant.

"The theme of mentorship and how these two people across the universe were the only ones that could really, fully understand what this young man was going through, and that was really important to us as well, that it was really about Tom and Tom's character, Tom's Peter, Tom's journey as the center of that," he said. "And we were just there to kind of support and have a lot of fun, and it was so much goddamn fun."

