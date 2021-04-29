Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5 with Ratchet & Clank skins

Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5 this year with platform-exclusive Ratchet & Clank skins, Sony and developer Innersloth announced today.

What wasn't revealed was an exact release date for the Among Us PlayStation port; just that it's coming in 2021. A brief teaser trailer was shown during Thursday's PlayStation State of Play live stream, where we got a glimpse at Ratchet & Clank's new jellybean form. You can see the duo's in-game look in the image at the top of this article, and there's a little cinematic at the end of the teaser that shows Ratchet floating past an oblivious Clank from outside the Among Us spaceship. The aesthetic is low-key and cartoony, as to be expected from Among Us, but it's a nice little treat for fans of Insomniac's platformer. Plus, cartoon Clank is flippin' adorable.

With Among Us' surprise explosion in popularity last year, Innersloth has been open about wanting to port the multiplayer game to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as introduce a number of other refinements. Yesterday, the studio teased a new art style with cleaner lines and improved animation that's being planned for a future update. We also know plans are in the works for more color options, bigger lobbies, and "a new intro when meetings are called that accentuates the information between the reporter and who exactly died between rounds."

