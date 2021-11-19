Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are already offering some excellent steals

Black Friday laptop deals are already arriving, offering great savings if you're looking for a machine that's not focused on gaming. Whether you've got a penchant for an ASUS Zenbook or an Acer Aspire, there are some brilliant savings already available as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

For example, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop, complete with 1TB SSD hard drive, i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for a record low price of £579 (was £699.99) at Amazon right now. We very rarely see these kinds of specs at this price point, so if you're after plenty of speedy storage we'd certainly recommend checking in here.

However, for just a little more you can pick up an excellent Black Friday laptop deal on the stunning 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook OLED laptop, which boasts an 11th gen i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's available for the equally record low price of £699.99 (was £849.99) at Amazon.

Of course, if you're after something a little more powerful, there's also the 15.6-inch Asus Zenbook for £899.99 through Amazon. That's a saving of £500, and the lowest ever price for this configuration, which includes an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD to complement a rather lovely UHD display.

For something a little different, Amazon's Black Friday laptop deals are also hitting the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet for £339 (was £529). There's a £190 saving on offer here, and even though you'll need to pick up a separate keyboard case that's an impressive price for this hybrid working option.

You'll find more information on all of these offers just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday laptop deals further down the page. For something a little more modern though, check out all the best Black Friday iPad deals available now.

Today's best Black Friday laptop deals

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699 Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - At £579, this is a record low price for the Acer Aspire 5. For that price, this 2021 model gets you a 1TB SSD - which is insane value at this price point - along with an 11th generation i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.



Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch OLED laptop | £849.99 Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch OLED laptop | £849.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - Another record low price but this time on the OLED Asus Vivobook, which also happens to be the first time we've ever seen this configuration since it was released in September. Discounts on OLED laptops are rare enough, so this is excellent value, especially with an 11th gen i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.



Asus Zenbook 15.6-inch laptop | £1,399.99 Asus Zenbook 15.6-inch laptop | £1,399.99 £899.99 at Amazon

Save £500 - Another of the top Amazon early deals is a whopping £500 discount on the 4K Asus Zenbook. That leaves us with a lowest ever sales price, with the previous record of £985 beaten by over £80. It's a power machine too, with an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory as well as a gorgeous UHD panel.



Microsoft Surface Go 2 10-inch tablet | £529 Microsoft Surface Go 2 10-inch tablet | £529 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 - For something a little different, there's a great saving on the Surface Go 2. By adding a keyboard case (sold separately), the Surface Go 2 can transform from tablet to laptop with ease. Plus, this is the lowest price this hybrid option has ever been, with the £190 discount destroying the previous £436.99 historic low.



More of today's best Black Friday laptop deals

If these are the right prices or models for you right now, you'll find plenty more early Black Friday laptop deals available across the web right now. We're bringing you all the best discounts from your favorite retailers in the comparison chart below.

More Black Friday deals

The iPad is one of the best gaming tablets on the market right now, but for a little more power take a look at the latest Black Friday gaming laptop deals or Black Friday gaming PC deals. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday AirPods deals for more Apple discounts.