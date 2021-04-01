Amanda Seyfried is haunted by the supernatural in new Netflix horror Things Heard and Seen

Amanda Seyfried stars in the horror movie, Things Heard and Seen, set to debut on Netflix this April. The streaming platform has now released a trailer for the movie, which you can watch above.

Written and directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, Things Heard and Seen follows a Manhattan couple who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has sinister darkness – one that rivals their new home’s history.

The story is based on the book All the Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. In an interview with EW, when asked if the movie’s script differed from the book Berman said: “The movie is set in 1980. So I think we set it pretty close to when it was set [in the book], like '79 into '80. We definitely kept that. In the book, there are three brothers, and we made two brothers. It was not enough time to really develop the characters of three individual brothers.”

Understandably it seems like the movie will differ from the novel to help with runtime, a point Berman went on to comment on: "Yeah, we had to lower the time stretch because it was quite epic in the book, and unless we did [the film] over multiple parts, we couldn't tell that much of the story."

Berman and Pulucini had a lot to cover in their script, as you can see from the detailed synopsis provided by Netflix: “Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property – and in her marriage to George.”

Things Heard and Seen also stars Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham. The movie will debut on April 29, but check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies while you wait.