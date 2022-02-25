Agatha's WandaVision spin-off is exactly what Kathryn Hahn wanted

By published

Kathryn Hahn (very briefly) talks Agatha: House of Harkness

Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision
(Image credit: Disney)

Kathryn Hahn has teased her upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness.  

The actor played the witch in the Marvel series, and was revealed to be getting her own spin-off last year. 

Hahn spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the series, and teased that what she has seen of the in-development project so far is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt."

That leaves things pretty wide open, but it's clear we can expect a treat when House of Harkness finally arrives – though the series doesn't yet have a release date.

When we last saw Agatha, Wanda Maximoff had trapped her back in her Westview persona of Agnes, meaning the once fearsome witch is acting like she's in a sitcom again. It's unclear if House of Harkness is a prequel or sequel, but we can probably expect Agatha to be back to the powerful magic user she was revealed to be in WandaVision for her spin-off.

As for Scarlet Witch, she'll next be seen in Doctor Strange 2, which is landing in theaters very soon. We're in for a multiversal adventure, with Patrick Stewart potentially back as Professor X, the Illuminati possibly making their MCU debut, and we could even be seeing… Tom Cruise as Iron Man?

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6, while it's unknown how long we'll have to wait for Agatha: House of Harkness. 

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals right here. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for our Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after getting my BA in English. 