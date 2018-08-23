A PlayStation cameo in PUBG's Gamescom trailer reignites rumours of an impending PS4 release

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the game that first kickstarted the battle royale craze back in 2016, released a new mini doc - PUBG: The Road to 1.0 on Xbox One - during Xbox's Gamescom livestream at this year's exhibition in Germany.

The documentary focused on PUBG's tumultuous transition from PC to the Xbox One, to celebrate the announcement that it would be officially leaving early access on the console in a few weeks, but eagle eyed viewers spotted an interesting easter egg as the camera panned across the South Korean offices of Bluehole studio.

As three of Bluehole's developers peer towards a dual monitor showing behind-the-scenes tech of the game in action, a PS4 Pro and accompanying DualShock 4 controller can be spotted just on the left hand side. You can see the blink and you'll miss it cameo for yourself at the 0:54 mark in the video below.

Now, this could just be that certain members of the Bluehole team like to play God of War or Horizon: Zero Dawn during their downtimes between PUBG development, but the conspiracy theorist in all of us suggests there's something more going on here.

Was this an unintentional confirmation that a PlayStation 4 port of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is actively in the works? Or is Bluehole cheekily teasing an impending announcement for PS4 fans, after years of prevaricating on the subject of bringing PUBG to the console? Sadly, it's unlikely to be the latter, as I doubt Microsoft would allow for any PlayStation promotion in a trailer for one of its biggest exclusives.

Of course, the internet is running amok with theories, and the fact that a PlayStation 4 shows up at all in this Xbox documentary is certainly intriguing, regardless of its implications for future PUBG news. What do you make of it? Should we start preparing our frying pans for PS4, or take this all with a healthy hint of salt? Throw your two cents into the comments section below.

