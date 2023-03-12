PUBG Battlegrounds' 22.2 update is nearly here - here's what's new

Brace yourself, battle royale fans - PUBG Battlegrounds' next patch, 22.2, is set to drop next week, and it brings an all-new care package weapon: the FAMAS.

Launching on March 14 on PC and March 23 on console, the patch also rebalances several weapons - most notably the AUG, M16AF, Mk47, Mutant, and P90 - and commemorates the game's sixth anniversary with themed billboards and other "decorative items".

"We’re nudging some healthy balance updates to several of our well-known weapons this update," the team said. "We constantly strive to create a balanced and enjoyable gameplay experience and in order to achieve this goal we analyze months’ worth of player data, monitor community feedback, and conduct extensive testing."

You'll have an equal chance to load onto any of these five PUBG maps – Erangel, Miramar, Deston, Taego, and Paramo on normal mode – with Erangle, Miramar, and Taego rotating on ranked. Intense Battle Royale mode is making a comeback, too, that simplifies the standard mode to reduce playtime "by a bunch".

As for the sixth anniversary? Well, the team is gearing up for a "much larger celebration" later this month, kicking off with an in-game collaboration with "celebrated toy designer and street art muralist Tristan Eaton", who "dreamed up a beautiful set of commemorative in-game billboards that you’ll want to watch for whenever a match takes you to Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok".

There will also be a "special anniversary message event" running until March 23 so players can submit questions and "wish the team a happy 6th anniversary". 100 of those players will be selected to receive "real-world 6th anniversary-themed items", including metal posters, postcards, and stickers.

The previous patch - which rolled out on PC on January 17 and on console on January 25 - primarily focused on map changes (opens in new tab), most of which aim to improve traversal across, and around, the battle royale's selection of maps.

Krafton recently announced its "begun active development" on a new project based upon the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears (opens in new tab).

A novel series created and written by Yeong-do Lee, The Bird That Drinks Tears game will be "a whole new experience" based upon Lee's "elaborate worlds" and "complex characters".

