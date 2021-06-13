A Plague Tale: Requiem revealed for 2022 launch at E3

A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming next year in 2022.

Earlier today on June 13, the huge Xbox showcase took place in collaboration with Bethesda at E3 2021. Within the lengthy showcase itself was a reveal trailer for the brand new A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is set to pick up the adventures of Amicitia and Hugo once again against dark forces.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is launching next year in 2022, and right now, the only platforms it's confirmed to be coming to is PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It's unclear if the sequel will be coming to PlayStation platforms, where the first game was originally released alongside other platforms. Additionally, the sequel will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one, so members of the subscription service can pick it up at no extra cost.

For those unfamiliar with the general premise of the series from developer Asobo, it follows two siblings in war-torn France, as they try to navigate the encroaching and ever-growing hordes of rats surrounding them. It’s a tough, at-times brutal narrative adventure from the developer, but it’s an absolute must-play if you haven’t experienced the series already.

In fact, the original Plague Tale is available on Xbox Game Pass right now. Just like how the sequel is coming to Xbox's subscription service when it launches next year, you can play the original right now through the service, and it's even available through cloud streaming to PC and smartphone devices, so you can actually play Asobo's game on the go.

