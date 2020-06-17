A new Pokemon series is seemingly in the works according to Game Freak job listings

Game Freak is currently recruiting for a new Pokemon series as revealed by recent job listings on the Japanese website, Creative Village.

The listings were posted on Twitter and Resetera, revealing that the Studio behind the core Pokemon series is currently hiring 23 positions for a new series in the franchise, with posting for roles such as programmers and designers. While we don't know if this will be the next entry in the core Pokemon series - since the rough translation of the listing doesn't appear to make mention of it - it could very well be the next big adventure in the mainline of Pokemon games, following on from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This comes to light just before the upcoming Pokemon Presents stream, which is set to give us a good helping of Pokemon news. We don't yet know what the stream will reveal, but any Pokemon news is usually good news.

There's been some speculation that we could potentially see another remake in a similar vein to Pokemon Let's Go that will bring back one of the older games in the franchise such as Pokemon Gold and Silver. The evidence for this doesn't go beyond rumours for now, but it doesn't seem like it would be too far outside the realms of possibility. While it's highly unlikely that we'll learn about this particular project, it's exciting to know that a new series is seemingly in the pipeline.

If it is the next game in the core series, we can't help but wonder where the next Pokemon journey will take us.

