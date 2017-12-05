The 50 best Marvel movie one-liners you should try and work into conversation

Not everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the means to use a high-tech suit of armour, a mythical hammer, or a vibranium shield. But whether or not they're superheroes replete with fancy weaponry, everyone in the MCU possesses the power of the mighty one-liner. To pay tribute to all those little gems that add much-needed levity to the heroic lifestyle, we've collected our favourite Marvel movie one-liners in one place.

To clarify, these are all movies from Marvel Studios, so sadly you won't find any Deadpool or X-Men quotes here. Now that's out of the way, let's dive into these lovable bits of banter that help humanize hero and villain alike. See if you remember these lines as vividly as we do - and if you don't, we've included some context to make them almost as effective as they are in the films.

"Hey everyone!"

The movie: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Who says it? Spider-Man

The setup: Iron Man is ready to deploy his secret weapon in the stand-off against Captain America and is cohorts. With a shout of "Underoos!" he calls in a familiar neighborhood webslinger to snatch up Cap's shields in impressive fashion.

Why it's Marvel-lous: THERE HE IS! IT'S THE NEW SPIDER-MAN, IN AN AVENGERS MOVIE, AND HE SPOKE! This one crossover moment elevated the Internet's hype levels to astronomical heights. Just imagine the impact of seeing it unspoiled in the theaters rather than the trailer.

"You get hurt, hurt 'em back. You get killed... walk it off."

The movie: Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Who says it? Captain America

The setup: This is it. The last stand against Ultron (James Spader) and his clone army, with the fictitious country of Sokovia (suspended in the sky by rockets) serving as the battleground. As the fight rages on, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) pumps up his teammates with some reassuring words of inspiration.

Why it's Marvel-lous: This is yet another illustration of Captain America's qualities as a natural-born leader, wrapping up encouragement, bravery, and light-heartedness into a single statement.

"Oh, no no. Daddy don't get scared."

The movie: Ant-Man (2015)

Who says it? Luis

The setup: Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has acclimated to the Ant-Man suit, and it's time he finally show his heist-assisting buddies what he can do. Lang warns them not to freak out, saying that "Things are gonna get weird", but his main man Luis (Michael Pena) is apparently ready for anything.

Why it's Marvel-lous: It's the best of Pena's hilariously quotable lines, which all reinforce the fun of Ant-Man working with a team of quirky regular Joes before those superpowered heroes recruited him. It's made all the better when Luis screams in fright at the sight of a tiny Lang chilling on his shoulder.

"Activating instant kill."

The movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Why says it? Karen

The setup: Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man finds himself in quite the predicament, as he sneaks out of the academic decathlon in hot pursuit of Vulture's gang. It's up to Peter to take 'em out... well, if he can figure out his new suit settings. Luckily, his AI Karen is on hand to offer him enhanced combat mode...

Why it's Marvel-lous: The build-up with Peter and Karen bantering back and forth is some of the best patter in the flick. It perfectly sums up his inexperience with the suit and her random willingness to change his settings to slay everyone in sight.

"Teach me!"

The movie: Doctor Strange (2016)

Who says it? Stephen Strange

The setup: Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has just been offered a glimpse into the many magical realities that exist parallel to our own, courtesy of the all-powerful Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). While still processing his astral projection and the fantastical visions he's just witnessed, Strange looks up to the Ancient One with the utmost respect and makes a single request.

Why it's Marvel-lous: Comic readers are accustomed to the Sorcerer Supreme having near-limitless power and knowledge, but to watch him take the first step on the path to magical mastery makes for a very special moment.

"I'm sorry. I took it too far. [pause]. I meant trash panda."

The movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Who says it? Peter Quill

The setup: Peter and Gamora tirelessly argue with Rocket over semantics when he discusses how a tiny one-inch man saved their lives but he'd likely be bigger if he was closer. Clearly not understanding perspective, Peter starts to rip into Rocket before offering up this "apology."

Why it's Marvel-lous: Rocket doesn't exactly understand the back-handed insult. That's what makes it land so well; he turns to Drax and asks if it's better and he doesn't know either. "It's worse," Peter replies, snickering, "much, much worse." A solid end to some classic Guardian banter.

"He just kicked your ass, full-size. You really want to find out what it's like when you can't see him coming?"

The movie: Ant-Man (2015)

Who says it? Howard Stark

The setup: Frustrated that the original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) won't share the Pym Particles technology, S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Mitchell Carson (Martin Donovan) makes a tasteless remark about Pym's deceased wife. Understandably, Pym punches him in the face and storms out. Carson is still upset that he won't cooperate, but Howard Stark (John Slattery) warns him not to press the issue.

Why it's Marvel-lous: Slattery's delivery is so on-point, instantly putting Carson in his place. And don't feel bad for Carson - turns out he was a defector working for Hydra.

"We know each other! He's a friend from work!"

The movie: Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Who says it? Thor

The setup: Having spent ages away from his pals, Thor finds himself imprisoned and forced to battle in one of the Grandmaster's legendary fights. He spies the tunnel on the opposite side of the arena, and notices a familiar figure emerge: it's none other than his old mate, Bruce Banner, in full-on rage form!

Why it's Marvel-lous: In a comeback sequel packed to the gills with one-liners, this one sets the tone perfectly for a new Thor era hinted at in the Thor and Daryl shorts.

"I don't know if you've been in a fight before but there's usually not this much talking."

The movie: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Who says it? Falcon

The setup: It's the showdown to end all showdowns and it's happening... at an airport? As Tony and Steve's teams embark on one hell of a tussle, Falcon and Bucky run into the terminal, pursued by an over-enthusiastic Spider-Man who just won't stop yabbering on...

Why it's Marvel-lous: 'Cause Falcon finds himself getting caught up in the discussion before stopping himself. A moment of playfulness to an otherwise dire conflict. In other words: classic Marvel movie one-liner.

"That's not a question I need answered."

The movie: Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Why says it? Black Widow

The setup: While enjoying some mildly drunken downtime between world-saving heroics, the Avengers all take turns trying to lift Thor's mystical hammer Mjolnir, which can only be budged by those it deems worthy. After the fellas fail to make any headway, they all turn to Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with an expectant look.

Why it's Marvel-lous: While the guys all try (and fail) to show off how macho they are, Romanoff is happy to simply observe their shenanigans, totally secure and with nothing to prove. That self-confident coolness is a huge part of Black Widow's charm.