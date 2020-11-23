21 Jump Street female-focused spinoff has a new title

21 Jump Street is returning to our screens with a female-focused spinoff, and now we know the movie has a new name. Originally called 24 Jump Street, the spinoff has been retitled Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure – as revealed by Deadline.

The screenplay has been penned by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who have also been tapped to write Deadpool 3. Collider reports that director Rodney Rothman rewrote this script, however.

Not much else is known about Jump Street yet, although Digital Spy notes unconfirmed reports that the film will see two undercover police officers at a school, following the established franchise formula, though with one as a teacher and one a student.

No one has been attached to star so far, but Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish and Crazy Rich Asian’s Awkwafina were both reportedly once considered for the film.

Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures, spoke briefly to Variety about Jump Street in 2018: “We think that there’s something fun about keeping that irreverent spirit of Jump Street, but maybe having it be told through a female undercover cop point of view.” He added that “we’ve had enough male buddy comedies. The script is really funny and has a freshness to it.”

This project isn’t the only female-centric blockbuster spinoff on the way, either, with Margot Robbie recently hinting at her upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, teasing it will have “girl power.”

Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure’s new title definitely suggests the women will be front and centre, and that irreverent comedy is clearly on display too.

We'll probably have to wait a while to see this spinoff, considering it's still in development.