UFC 277 PPV live stream: how to watch Peña vs. Nunes 2 online

UFC 277 is taking place tonight at 7pm ET / 10pm PT (3am BST), but if you want to catch all the action then the early prelims are happening tonight at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (11pm BST). Here's how you can watch UFC 277 anywhere in the world.

The Women's Bantamweight title is once again on the line tonight at UFC 277 as Amanda Nunes is taking on Julianna Peña to hold both belts in the division and once again become the undisputed champion. The Lioness returns to the Octagon fresh off her loss to The Venezuelan Vixen, which occurred back in December of last year. It was a historic loss for Nunes, to say the least, with the Brazillian striker's impressive 12-win streak coming to an end after seven years of division dominance. Peña proved she was a force to be reckoned with, and it's looking like that momentum isn't slowing down ahead of UFC 277.

The Venezuelan Vixen has only conceded one boss inside the UFC in her nine years within the organization, and she's blazed her own trail in that time with impress wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, and most recently, The Lioness herself. Amanda Nunes is without a doubt one of the toughest fighters that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has ever seen, but Julianna Peña could have what it takes to firmly establish herself at the top of the pack.

Watch UFC 277 through ESPN+ | $74.99 for existing subscribers (opens in new tab)

Watch UFC 277 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $99.98 for new subscribers (opens in new tab)

Of course, there's far more happening at UFC 277 than this title bout, as we're also seeing the Flyweight Interim title bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France as well. The current belt holder, Moreno, is currently reeling off a loss earlier in the year to Deiveson Figueiredo which took place in January. France, however, steps into the American Airlines Center fresh off his decision win against Askar Askarov. Prior to this, Don't Blink had impressive first-round knockout victories against Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin last year, so whether or not we will see this prowess emerge again remains to be seen.

There's much more to be excited about at UFC 277, and we've just scratched the surface of what's to come. Including a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich just to name a few. One thing's for sure, you're definitely not going to want to miss out.

UFC 277 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 277 in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

The only way to watch UFC 277 in the US is to be subscribed to ESPN+. Existing subscribers can get access to the Main Card for $74.99 (opens in new tab), and new members can get a 12-month membership to the streaming service and UFC 277 for $99.98 (opens in new tab) (which saves you $45 overall). The sports streaming network has been the exclusive rights holder for some time, and after signing a five-year deal back in 2019, that won't change for some time. All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.



How to watch UFC 277 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab)

In Cananda, you've got a few more options to watch UFC 277, with the easiest of which being UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab). There's also Bell (opens in new tab) and Shaw Direct (opens in new tab). All which providers will run you $64.99. The former of which gets you the prelims in full as well, so all the action's in one place.



How to watch UFC 277 PPV in the UK

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

In the UK, existing BT Sport customers can watch UFC 277 at no extra charge through either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. Alternatively, for those forgoing the terrestrial, you can watch UFC 277 for just £25 (opens in new tab) for the Main Card. If you're interested in the early prelims, you can watch them through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).



How to watch UFC 277 in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo (opens in new tab)

Over in Austrailia, we think that Kayo (opens in new tab) is the best and easiest way to order UFC 277. However, should you already be a customer to another network, you've got Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Main Event (opens in new tab) as well. Regardless of provider, the PPV will run you $59.95, and the full prelims are available in the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab), too.



UFC 277 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Justin Tafa Don'tale Mayes

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose

The early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm BST)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova

Nicolae Negumeranu vs Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosco vs Blood Diamond

For more sports action, check out our Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs, too. We're also frequently finding the best Disney Plus bundles and Paramount Plus prices as well.