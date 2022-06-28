Ubisoft's elusive pirate game Skull and Bones rumored for November launch

Ubisoft's oft-delayed pirate game Skull and Bones might only be a few short months away from setting sail, if a leaked release date is authentic.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, a Twitter account that regularly leaks info from Microsoft and Xbox store listings before they're public, Skull and Bones is due to launch on November 8, 2022. Adding some credibility, noted industry leaker Tom Henderson replied to the tweet with a simple green check mark, seemingly to suggest he's heard or seen the same information.

Over the weekend, Henderson wrote a report for TryHardGuides which claims Ubisoft is set to "re-reveal" Skull and Bones the week commencing July 4. Henderson wrote that the studio plans to reveal some gameplay, the release date, and other unspecified details.

Acciornamenti Lumia (opens in new tab) also claimed today that an announcement is "imminent" and that Xbox store listings are ready to go live. Apparently, the listings include details a number of pre-order bonuses, including bonus missions, tokens, an artbook, and more.

✅June 28, 2022 See more

Skull and Bones has been as elusive as the Black Pearl, having been revealed back in 2017 before going dark for several years. Ubisoft said in 2020 that it was working on a new vision for the game and set a vague 2022 release window. This leak from September 2021 is our clearest indication of what that new vision might look like in the final release. If today's leak is accurate, we'll know a lot more very soon.

For everything else on the horizon, check out our comprehensive guide to new games of 2022.