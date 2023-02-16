"If E3 happens" Ubisoft says it will be there

The E3 2023 schedule remains in flux with Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo evidently skipping the show , but Ubisoft says it will attend "if" the event is held.

"If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said on the company's latest financial conference call. Ubisoft was specifically asked if it would "attend in person and show your games," and its response is a bit odd since E3 2023 has been announced.

E3 has been on something of an extended hiatus, with the 2023 show being the first physical event in three years. Ubisoft has traditionally had a sizable presence at E3, but it's also invested more into its own digital alternatives in recent years, such as October's Ubisoft Forward and the Assassin's Creed 2022 showcase .

Ubisoft is likely eager to make a good impression through some kind of showcase, as the company's recent developments haven't been positive. Last month, the company said it was "clearly disappointed" as it delayed Skull and Bones for the sixth time and killed another three projects as part of cost-cutting measures. But hey, Far Cry 7 is reportedly already in development , and that wouldn't be a bad way to kick off a summer showing.

Nintendo is reportedly skipping E3 because it doesn't have enough big games to justify an appearance. Meanwhile, Xbox has confirmed plans for a summer showcase in Los Angeles, the same city as E3, that would be separate from the standalone Starfield event expected relatively soon , but it hasn't explicitly tied this event to E3.