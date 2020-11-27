Two top Nintendo Switch games are 25% off today - get a rare saving now

Getting a deal on the best Nintendo Switch games is quite the feat, with Nintendo products notoriously holding their prices even years after release. Thankfully though, this Black Friday deal will get you 25% off both Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Breath of Wild from Amazon right now. That's quite the Black Friday gaming deal !

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $44.99 on Amazon right now, while Super Mario Maker 2 is down to $39.99, both down from their usual price of $59.99. That might not sound like much of a price cut given how old these games are, but $15 is a standout discount for first-party Nintendo games, which have notoriously immovable prices. This is exactly the kind of gaming deal we love to see on black Friday - the rare kind.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Breath of the Wild revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity.

Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Make your own Super Mario levels with ease on the Switch with Super Mario Maker 2, which now offers up multiplayer and co-op action for your creations. View Deal

Keep your eyes peeled because Super Mario Odyssey was previously also $44.99 at Amazon, but the price is fluctuating quite a lot right now. If this is on your wish list, do make sure to keep checking back.

Super Mario Odyssey | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Fittingly, Super Mario Odyssey is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. It's a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. Super Mario Odyssey is easily the best 3D Mario game ever made, and it's a shoo-in for top five Switch games.

Quite frankly, there's never been a bad time to buy these games. If you own a Switch, you should also own all of them. There's a reason they're regarded as system sellers. In fact, both Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey embody the inventiveness and playfulness that's made Nintendo and the Switch so successful, making them must-plays for all fans, and Super Mario Maker 2 just continues that tradition.

