Turns out Helldivers 2's bugs are constantly tracking you down and sneaking up on you because they can literally sniff you out

Helldivers 2's director has confirmed that some enemies have a sense of smell to find you even when you're hidden

If you've ever been in the middle of playing Helldivers 2 and wondered how one of the pesky terminids managed to track you down when it should never have seen you, there's a reason for that – they can smell you. 

Well, isn't that a horrifying thought? The concept was discussed during a chat between content creator OperatorDrewski, game director Johan Pilestedt, and head of product testing Patrik Lasota, who spoke about whether or not stealth is a mechanic that the developers plan on expanding upon in the future. 

In response, Pilestedt said: "It's not really that we have stealth gameplay, it's just that everything just has to make sense, like all the enemies, they have hearing, sight, [...] some have an approximation of smell within a close radius."

Expanding on this, it was revealed that some enemies "that are very sensory aware," such as the Stalkers, can literally sniff you out if you're close enough, allowing them to "detect you no matter if they can see you."

In other Helldivers 2 news, in the last few days, we've finally been given access to the long-awaited mechs after successfully liberating the factory planet Tien Kwan. Fighting to unlock the mechs wasn't a twist many of us saw coming, but galactic game master Joel certainly knows how to keep us on our toes. Even so, we were able to unlock them four times faster than the devs expected, so bravo for that. 

While the Exosuit has quickly proven to be a popular Stratagem, some Helldivers have begun turning against certain other Stratagems that they're convinced are out to get them rather than the terminids or automatons. Honestly, after seeing the havoc that Mortar Sentries can cause, the thought of them secretly being automatons themselves doesn't seem entirely unreasonable.

