Helldivers 2 is "halting all output" on mechs after factory planet Tien Kwan comes under attack in galactic game master Joel's latest twist

It seems that we'll have to wait a while longer before we can expect mechs to be added to Helldivers 2, as developer Arrowhead Game Studios has declared the factory planet Tien Kwan to be under attack.

Just this week, Arrowhead confirmed that the "EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan," which it teased would be ready to use on the shooter's battlefields "soon." Now though, things have changed, most likely down to the influence of Helldivers 2's mysterious Game Master, Joel , who was previously revealed to be the one pulling the strings on the events happening in the game, much like a Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master.

In a tweet shared today, Arrowhead writes: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan!" The poster shared along with the mech teaser from earlier in the week has been altered, and emblazoned with a notice which reads: "Production halted – Helldivers deployed to liberate."

For anyone who's been closely following the whole mech situation, this might be a little disappointing. Earlier today, a message began displaying in the game which stated: "The Advanced Liberation Tools Research Agency (ALTRA) has tested successful prototypes of a new combat asset. Helldivers are advised to review proper mechanical operation procedures in preparation for the incoming asset." Although mechs weren't directly named, some speculated that this notice could be referring to the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits.

With the game's next major order of securing the Exosuits by liberating Tien Kwan now in full swing, many are wondering if the mechs could arrive after it's complete. For reference, the major order ends in three days on Sunday, March 10, and it also has a reward of 50 medals. We'll just have to focus our efforts on completing Joel's latest challenge for now.